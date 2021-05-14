Verbatim: ECHL suspends, fines Wheeling players

The ECHL issued this news release today:

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #381, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on May 12.

Wheeling’s Austin Fyten has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 19:57 of the third period.

Fyten will miss Wheeling’s games at Fort Wayne tonight (May 14) and vs. Greenville (May 15 and May 16).

Wheeling’s Chad Duchesne has been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as result of his actions at 19:57 of the third period.

Duchesne will miss Wheeling’s games at Fort Wayne tonight (May 14), vs. Greenville (May 15 and May 16), at Greenville (May 21, May 22 and May 23) and vs. Indy (May 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.