VA to host vaccine clinic at New Haven VFW post

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Haven VFW Post 2457, 12700 Dawkins Road.

All veterans can receive the vaccine regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge, the health care system said in a statement. Spouses of veterans, caregivers of veterans and CHAMPVA recipients also are eligible.

Those who want to schedule an appointment may call 1-800-360-8387, ext. 75113.