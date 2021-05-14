The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, May 14, 2021

    4 downtown streets restricted for 2 weeks

    The Journal Gazette

    Four downtown streets are being restricted for two weeks, from Tuesday to June 1, as crews mill and pave, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The four streets are:

    • Berry Street between Monroe and Clay streets;
    • Broadway between Main Street and Washington Boulevard;
    • Harrison Street between Pearl and Berry streets; and
    • Pearl Street between Harrison and Webster streets.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's street department at 311.

     

     

