The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, May 14, 2021 2:48 pm

    Rolling slowdowns set on I-69 Sunday

    The Journal Gazette

    Interstate 69 will have rolling slowdowns on Sunday morning, weather permitting, between mile markers 301 and 309 while crews remove electrical lines near the Illinois Road exit, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    Two slowdowns will begin at 7 a.m. and last about 15 minutes each, INDOT said in a statement.

    The backup date is May 23, the statement said.

     

     

