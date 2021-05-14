The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, May 14, 2021 1:52 pm

    3 hurt in Kosciusko crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Police in Kosciusko County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving three Warsaw men who escaped serious injury this morning.

    Officers said a 60-year-old motorist was driving west on Armstrong Road when a Chrysler Pacifica crossed into the path of his Chevrolet Silverado as it approached County Road 200 East in Plain Township about 10 a.m.

    The 60-year-old, the 25-year-old driver of the Pacifica and his 21-year-old passenger did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The passenger, however, had to be flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story