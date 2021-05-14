3 hurt in Kosciusko crash

Police in Kosciusko County are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving three Warsaw men who escaped serious injury this morning.

Officers said a 60-year-old motorist was driving west on Armstrong Road when a Chrysler Pacifica crossed into the path of his Chevrolet Silverado as it approached County Road 200 East in Plain Township about 10 a.m.

The 60-year-old, the 25-year-old driver of the Pacifica and his 21-year-old passenger did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The passenger, however, had to be flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.