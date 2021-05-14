Missing Ohio girl believed in Fort Wayne

Police in Ohio believe a 6-year-old Columbus girl missing since Monday is in the Fort Wayne area.

Isabella Stevenson is 4 feet tall, weighs 58 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since May 10.

Isabella was last seen with a non-custodial parent on the east side of Columbus.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4624, 614-645-4545 or 911.