    Friday, May 14, 2021 1:36 pm

    Missing Ohio girl believed in Fort Wayne

    The Journal Gazette

    Police in Ohio believe a 6-year-old Columbus girl missing since Monday is in the Fort Wayne area.

    Isabella Stevenson is 4 feet tall, weighs 58 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since May 10.

    Isabella was last seen with a non-custodial parent on the east side of Columbus.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4624, 614-645-4545 or 911.

