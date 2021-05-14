Indiana: 925 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 925 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 733,591 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,049 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,441,717 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,436,875 Thursday, the statement said. It said 10,134,102 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

A mobile vaccination clinic will be held in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St.

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,740,534 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,483,570 first doses and 2,256,964 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.