Contest unveiled to bring business to southeast Fort Wayne

An entrepreneurial pitch competition is coming to Fort Wayne to bring business to the southeast quadrant.

City Council member Sharon Tucker, D-6th, unveiled Project Activate SouthEast Fort Wayne Friday morning on one of the Southtown plots near Walmart that is still up for sale.

There are two components to the program, one focused on workshops and training before the actual competition itself. After completing the education part, the participants will move on to a formal entrepreneurial pitch for a business.

The winner will receive an award of up to $150,000 in business wrap-around services. The services will be provided in-kind or at a deep discount by local businesses who want to help with economic development.

The only requirement for competitors is that the winner must locate the brick-and-mortar business in the southeast part of the city. The winner also has to commit to that location for three years.

The funding for the project has come from private sources, and Tucker said she hopes this competition can continue on an annual basis.

