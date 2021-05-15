Indiana: 798 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 798 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 734,736 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,054 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,448,804 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,441,717 Friday, the statement said. It said 10,167,401 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

A mobile vaccination clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St. in Warsaw.

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,777,794 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,495,691 first doses and 2,282,103 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.