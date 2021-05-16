Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement.

Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was driving east on Indiana 14 near Packerton Road in Lake Township when his car left the road and collided with a utility pole.

Stump was extricated from the car and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.