Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, May 16, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 754 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 735,462 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,063 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,454,232 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,448,804 on Saturday. A total of 10,184,473 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Today-Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

Marion County:

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Grant County:

Ivy Tech Community College

261 S. Commerce Dr., Marion, IN 46953

Tuesday-Thursday:

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St., Bedford, IN 47421

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St., Logansport, IN 46947

Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,808,030 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,508,774 first doses and 2,299,256 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.