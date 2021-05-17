Monday, May 17, 2021 2:27 pm
Noble offering COVID-19 vaccines along with other vaccines
The Journal Gazette
The Noble County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines along with other vaccines.
The vaccine clinic can administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 12 to 17 along with routine vaccines, the department said in a statement.
To schedule a routine vaccination appointment, call 260-636-2978. To schedule a COVID-19 appointment, offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Noble County Public Library, residents can call 260-564-4158.
