    Monday, May 17, 2021 2:27 pm

    Noble offering COVID-19 vaccines along with other vaccines

    The Journal Gazette

    The Noble County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines along with other vaccines.

    The vaccine clinic can administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 12 to 17 along with routine vaccines, the department said in a statement.

    To schedule a routine vaccination appointment, call 260-636-2978. To schedule a COVID-19 appointment, offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Noble County Public Library, residents can call 260-564-4158.

     

