Noble offering COVID-19 vaccines along with other vaccines

The Noble County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 vaccines along with other vaccines.

The vaccine clinic can administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 12 to 17 along with routine vaccines, the department said in a statement.

To schedule a routine vaccination appointment, call 260-636-2978. To schedule a COVID-19 appointment, offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Noble County Public Library, residents can call 260-564-4158.