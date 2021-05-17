Briggs & Stratton Recalls YTL, Longli and TIYA log splitters with Briggs & Stratton® engines due to an incorrect engine ignition coil and flywheel can lead to hard starting and engine kick back, posing an injury hazard to the operator.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact an authorized Briggs & Stratton dealer for a free inspection and repair.

Consumers can contact Briggs & Stratton at 800-999-9444 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.briggsandstratton.com and hover over “Support,” then click “Recalls” for more information.

The recall involves YTL, Longli and TIYA log splitters powered by Briggs & Stratton 250cc engine model number 15T232-0011-F8, with serial numbers 160331883074 through 2012073736714, and model number 15T232-1850-F1, with serial numbers 2004260782583 through 2012284118417. The engine’s model number is printed on the valve cover and the engine’s serial number is printed on the blower housing cover. The log splitters are sold under the following brands: Black Diamond (model number BDBS32T - 32 ton and YTL-015-134 - 30 ton); Crimson (model number YTL-590-012 - 32 ton); Lumberjack (model number YTL-007-414); Performance Built (model number YTL-007-308 and YTL-016-476 – 30 ton); Brute (model numbers YTL-140-701 - 30 ton and YTL-140-473 - 35 ton); Country Pro (YTL-019-880); Boss (model number WD32T); and Oregon (model 3000 Series – 30 ton).

The company is aware of two incidents, which resulted in broken wrists.

The log splitters were sold at Atwood; Big Blue; D&B Supply Co.; Fleet Farm; Home Depot Canada (Online); L&M Supply Inc.; Lowe’s stores; Lowe’s Canada (Online); Menards; Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply; Norby; North 40 Outfitters; Quincy Farm Supply Co.; Running Supply Inc.; Rural King; Theisen Supply Inc.; and Western Big Inc. stores nationwide from March 2016 through February 2021 for about $1,400.