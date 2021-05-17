Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 735,999 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,454,998 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,452,232 Sunday. A total of 10,194,882 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

They said a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 Hoosiers fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A mobile vaccination clinic is being offered in Whitley County from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City.