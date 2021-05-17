Seventh grade teacher is an FWCS Teacher of the Year

Tia McFarthing wiped tears from her eyes this morning as Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel interrupted her lesson.

He had an important message to deliver: McFarthing is the district's Teacher of the Year at the secondary level.

The award was unexpected, especially this year, McFarthing said.

"We are all working so hard," she said. "I'm not in a vacuum."

An elementary teacher will be recognized this afternoon.

Known as Mrs. Mac, McFarthing teaches seventh grade language arts in the New Tech program at Towles Intermediate School, where she shows students how they can make a difference through little actions.

For instance, her students have collected items often taken for granted – bath soap, shampoo, toothpaste and towels – for Friends of the Third World, an organization that has helped get the supplies to Syrian refugees.

McFarthing also has been instrumental in the school's writing center, which connects students with peer tutors.

"She wants to build a great community," said Jennifer Witzigreuter, Towles principal.

