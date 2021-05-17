Indiana to end federal pandemic unemployment insurance benefits

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said today that Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective June 19 – including the extra $300 a week in federal benefits.

Indiana joins a growing list of states taking benefits from unemployed Hoosiers.

“There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” Holcomb said. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”

The programs that will end are:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income

Indiana's unemployment rate, which jumped to more than 17% at the height of the pandemic, has recovered to 3.9 percent. More Hoosiers are in the workforce now than a year ago, and the labor force participation rate is nearing the pre-pandemic level, a news release said.

“Eliminating these pandemic programs will not be a silver bullet for employers to find employees, but we currently have about 116,000 available jobs in the state that need filled now,” Holcomb said.