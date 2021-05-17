Man critical after suspected beating; police seek witnesses

A man found lying outside a south-side home Sunday afternoon is in critical condition at a Fort Wayne hospital.

At 4:55 p.m., Fort Wayne police were called to the 4900 block of Gaywood Drive, where they found a man unconscious, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but he was downgraded to life-threatening condition after receiving additional medical treatment, police said.

Investigators believe the man may have been beaten and are looking for witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.