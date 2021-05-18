Verbatim: Philharmonic Musicians Continue Informational Pickets;Management Holds to Demand for Permanent Wage Cuts

The following was released on Tuesday, May 18, 2021:

Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are conducting informational pickets in the Fort Wayne area as work continues toward a new contract agreement with Philharmonic management. Public actions will take place daily as we face management’s unjustified demand for permanent cuts to musician wages and their self-imposed May 21 negotiation deadline approaches. Supporters and local media are invited to join musicians in front of Arts United Center, 303 East Main Street at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May19.

Philharmonic musicians have been furloughed since August 2020. While orchestras across the country have found creative ways to present music to their communities during the pandemic, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has failed its audience and musicians. The Philharmonic continues to pay its administration and conducting staff, and as of the close of 2020, has accumulated net assets in excess of $26 million.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic (James Palermo, Managing Director) is currently on the American Federation of Musicians’ International Unfair List, and is the subject of a formal complaint from the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint asserts that the Philharmonic violated federal law by engaging in bad faith and regressive bargaining with musicians. A trial for this charge is set for June 2, 2021.

Visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association website at www.fwpmusicians.com, or the ‘Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’ Facebook page for more information.