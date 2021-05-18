Baby Peregrine falcon chick banded, named

A baby Peregrine falcon chick who lives in the nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power building downtown was banded and named this morning.

Beegee, a baby girl, was banded by Brad Bumgardner of the Indiana Audubon Society and was the only one of Moxie's four eggs that hatched this year.

The name came from a list put together by the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne. I&M customers then voted to select the official name from that list.

The falcons are banded so they can be tracked in the future. Bumgardner took the three unhatched eggs to figure out why they didn't produce baby chicks. His guess was that the cold temperatures in April could have had an effect.

dfilchak@jg.net

Falcon Banding 2021 from The Journal Gazette on Vimeo.