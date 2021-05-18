TinCaps increase capacity, modify protocols at Parkview Field

The TinCaps today announced increased capacity at Parkview Field and modifications to its health and safety protocols, saying fans are encouraged but no longer required to wear face masks in open-air spaces within the ballpark.

Fans who haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear masks in indoor areas such as the front office, the Suite Level Lounge, the Orchard Team Store and restrooms, the TinCaps said in a statement. It said Parkview Field staff and personnel would continue to wear masks.

The club begins a six-game series tonight against Lansing.

“Increasing capacity is not as easy as just flipping a switch,” TinCaps Team President Mike Nutter said in the statement.

“We're applying the same amount and level of care to increasing the number of guests we can welcome to the ballpark as we did when we originally created our plan to start the season. We are excited to welcome more fans very soon, but we want to do so in a way that allows us to provide them with the great family entertainment experience they have come to expect at Parkview Field.”

Beginning June 1, ballpark capacity will increase to about 40% from the current 30%, and suites, field boxes and three reserved seating sections will increase to 100%, the TinCaps said. The Legacy, Club and All-Star seating areas will remain available only in socially distanced seating pods.

Beginning June 29, the club said, capacity will increase to about 60% to 70%, and the Legacy, Club and All-Star seating areas will increase to near 100%. It said capacity is expected to increase incrementally throughout the season, which continues until September.