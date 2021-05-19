Start Fort Wayne seeks input for new business ownership initiative

Start Fort Wayne is engaged in a new initiative to promote and support business ownership and it includes seeking input through a survey.

The non-profit organization is working with the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne to launch what it calls an "Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Strategy for Allen County."

Start Fort Wayne's mission is to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into growth-oriented businesses. A survey has been created to "collect data on and elevate the importance of entrepreneurship in the county," a Wednesday news release said.

Dan Swartz, executive director of Start Fort Wayne, said developing a strategy is key to ensuring the long-term growth for the regional economy.

Along with support from the Community Foundation, the strategy initiative will be partly funded by the Don Wood Foundation, which is focused on strengthening the manufacturing industry in the Midwest.

The survey is open until July 28 for entrepreneurs within Allen County. The organization intends to release its findings in early September.

Allen County entrepreneurs can participate in the survey online at bit.ly/EESEntrepreneur.