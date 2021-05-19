Road rage called factor in crash

A Columbia City man was in critical condition after being thrown off his motorcycle in what the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department described as a “road rage incident.”

Jeffrey Clingerman, 28, was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson north on Indiana 3 at DeKalb County Road 62 at high speed about 5:25 p.m. Monday, according to a report from the sheriff's department.

Clingerman applied his brakes abruptly and was thrown from the motorcycle after an encounter with another driver in a second vehicle, law enforcement officials said in a news release. They didn't disclose the name of the other driver.

Clingerman, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and a wrist injury. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was in intensive care Monday evening, according to the news release.

Clingerman had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.