Coroner's office declares toddler’s death a homicide

The Allen County coroner’s office has declared the death of a 17-month-old toddler a homicide.

On Monday, Fort Wayne police investigated why the boy, Aiden Mishawn Clark, was taken to a local hospital, in critical condition, from the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive, the coroner’s office said today. Aiden’s death was pronounced at the hospital shortly after he arrived, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy by the coroner’s office found that Aiden died from blunt force injuries of the chest. His death is the 16th homicide in Allen County this year, and remains under investigation by city police, the coroner’s office and the county prosecutor’s office.