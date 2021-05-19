The Journal Gazette
 
    No injuries in porch fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire late Tuesday.

    Crews arrived at 3316 Plaza Drive at 10:43 p.m. after receiving several calls about a blaze on the front porch of the single-story home, officials said.

    One adult escaped the fire unharmed.

    Firefighters said the blaze was contained to the porch and a bedroom at the house. They had it under control in about 15 minutes.

    No further information was provided.

