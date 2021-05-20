Emergency funds approved for Grand Wayne Convention Center chiller

Nothing like the middle of May for your air conditioning to go on the fritz.

That's what led the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to call a special meeting held Thursday afternoon -- when the outdoor temperature was a toasty 88 degrees -- to approve emergency spending for a new chiller for the Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown.

Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director, told the board the chiller, which had served the east portion of the building for 37 years, went out about a week and a half ago, suffering "a catastrophic failure."

A tube burst, ruining the unit's motor. "This was unpredictable," he said.

Consultation with representatives of the unit's manufacturer, Trane, resulted in learning the repairs would cost $250,000 and take nine to 10 weeks, Shaw said

And, he added, parts for the aging unit are no longer available.

The board unanimously took Shaw's recommendation to replace the chiller at a cost not to exceed $500,000.