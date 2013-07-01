The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 20, 2021 5:03 pm

    Cheyenne products recalls Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools

    Cheyenne products recalls Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools due to the weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

    Consumers can contact Cheyenne toll-free at 833-351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.

    This recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name. A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year. Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

    The affected models are:

    UPC

    Cheyenne Products Model Numbers

    Seat Height

    Paint Color

    Padding Upholstery

    Vinyl

    Padding Upholstery
    Microfiber

    Production Dates of Affected Units (month/year)

    5027699339

    FB1477

    18"

    Black

     

    Beige

    8/2015 – 9/2016

    5027699671

    FB1477-R, CPFB1477-R

    18"

    Black

     

    Beige

    5/2016 – 6/2019

    5027699448

    FB1477FL-COM, CPFB1477FL-COM

    18"

    Black

    Brown

     

    12/2015 – 5/2019

    5027699344

    FB1479-24

    24"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    6/2015 – 11/2017

    5027699669

    FB1479-R-24, CPFB1479-R-24

    24"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    5/2016 – 2/2019

    5027699341

    FB1479

    29"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    6/2015 – 11/2017

    5027699670

    FB1479-R-29, CPFB1479-R-29

    29"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    5/2016 – 6/2019

    5027698486

    FBS99-24, CPFBS-24

    24"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    7/2013 - 3/2021

    5027699446

    FBS99-24FL-COM, CPFBS99-24FL-COM

    24"

    Gun Metal Grey

    Brown

     

    12/2015 - 12/2020

    5027699447

    FBS99-29FL-COM, CPFBS99-29FL-COM

    29"

    Gun Metal Grey

    Brown

     

    12/2015 - 12/2020

    5027698487

    FBS99-30, CPFBS99-30

    29"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    8/2013 - 4/2021

    5027698488

    FBS133-24, CPFBS133-24

    24"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    11/2013 - 4/2021

    5027699449

    FBS133-24FL-COM, CPFBS133-24L-COM

    24"

    Bronze

    Brown

     

    12/2015 - 12/2020

    5027699450

    FBS133-29FL-COM, CPFBS133-29FL-COM

    29"

    Bronze

    Brown

     

    12/2015 - 8/2019

    5027698489

    FBS133-30, CPFBS133-30

    29"

    Bronze

     

    Beige

    8/2013 - 4/2021

     

    The firm has received 41 reports of incidents of the weld connecting the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, resulting in 19 injuries, including four reports of fractures and one report of a torn ligament.

    The chairs were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014 through April 2021 for between $30 and $42.

