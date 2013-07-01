Cheyenne products recalls Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools due to the weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Cheyenne toll-free at 833-351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.

This recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name. A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year. Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

The affected models are: