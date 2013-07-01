Thursday, May 20, 2021 5:03 pm
Cheyenne products recalls Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools
Cheyenne products recalls Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools due to the weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.
Consumers can contact Cheyenne toll-free at 833-351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.
This recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name. A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year. Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.
The affected models are:
|
UPC
|
Cheyenne Products Model Numbers
|
Seat Height
|
Paint Color
|
Padding Upholstery
Vinyl
|
Padding Upholstery
|
Production Dates of Affected Units (month/year)
|
5027699339
|
FB1477
|
18"
|
Black
|
|
Beige
|
8/2015 – 9/2016
|
5027699671
|
FB1477-R, CPFB1477-R
|
18"
|
Black
|
|
Beige
|
5/2016 – 6/2019
|
5027699448
|
FB1477FL-COM, CPFB1477FL-COM
|
18"
|
Black
|
Brown
|
|
12/2015 – 5/2019
|
5027699344
|
FB1479-24
|
24"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
6/2015 – 11/2017
|
5027699669
|
FB1479-R-24, CPFB1479-R-24
|
24"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
5/2016 – 2/2019
|
5027699341
|
FB1479
|
29"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
6/2015 – 11/2017
|
5027699670
|
FB1479-R-29, CPFB1479-R-29
|
29"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
5/2016 – 6/2019
|
5027698486
|
FBS99-24, CPFBS-24
|
24"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
7/2013 - 3/2021
|
5027699446
|
FBS99-24FL-COM, CPFBS99-24FL-COM
|
24"
|
Gun Metal Grey
|
Brown
|
|
12/2015 - 12/2020
|
5027699447
|
FBS99-29FL-COM, CPFBS99-29FL-COM
|
29"
|
Gun Metal Grey
|
Brown
|
|
12/2015 - 12/2020
|
5027698487
|
FBS99-30, CPFBS99-30
|
29"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
8/2013 - 4/2021
|
5027698488
|
FBS133-24, CPFBS133-24
|
24"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
11/2013 - 4/2021
|
5027699449
|
FBS133-24FL-COM, CPFBS133-24L-COM
|
24"
|
Bronze
|
Brown
|
|
12/2015 - 12/2020
|
5027699450
|
FBS133-29FL-COM, CPFBS133-29FL-COM
|
29"
|
Bronze
|
Brown
|
|
12/2015 - 8/2019
|
5027698489
|
FBS133-30, CPFBS133-30
|
29"
|
Bronze
|
|
Beige
|
8/2013 - 4/2021
The firm has received 41 reports of incidents of the weld connecting the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, resulting in 19 injuries, including four reports of fractures and one report of a torn ligament.
The chairs were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014 through April 2021 for between $30 and $42.
