    Thursday, May 20, 2021 3:30 pm

    Air Quality Action Day: Allen, Huntington, Wabash

    The Journal Gazette

    The year’s first Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Friday in Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said today.

    High ozone levels are forecast, the department said in a statement.

    Children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outside, the department said.

     

