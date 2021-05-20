Letter to the editor

The Associated Press article “Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft” (May 18) by Julhas Alam and published by The Journal Gazette mischaracterizes the arrest of Rozina Islam and misstates Bangladesh’s attitude toward the press.

Freedom of speech is a constitutionally guaranteed right in Bangladesh. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has redoubled its support for a free and independent media. The reason: Journalists have served as frontline fighters by supplying vital information to the public as well as accountability. Unfortunately, this increased reliance on the press has occasionally been abused. Legal authorities have no choice but to arrest people who appear to have run afoul of the law as was the case with Rozina Islam.

Islam was found in possession of confidential and sensitive government documents, including illegally-photographed images of materials she found in a government office. Islam was appropriately arrested for doing so, but was not abused or mistreated in any way. She was cared for by female officials who looked after her physical and psychological well-being.

To ensure that the investigation about her actions is fair and independent, the Bangladesh government has formed a three-member committee to look into the incident. The government is not persecuting a journalist but rather is upholding the rule of law in this case.

Ferdousi Shahriar

Deputy Chief of Mission

Embassy of Bangladesh

Washington, D.C.