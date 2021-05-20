Live music planned for downtown this summer

Live music by local musicians is coming to popular downtown hangouts to help Fort Wayne area residents enjoy weekends.

The Downtown Improvement District on Thursday announced "Downtown Live!," a series of free performances every Friday and Saturday evening in June, July, and August.

"This year we’re starting a new tradition, bringing our streets and alleys to life with live, local musicians," a news release said. "We know everyone wants to get out of the house and safely return to Downtown Fort Wayne and brush those quarantine blues away."

On Fridays, downtown visitors will find Columbia Street filled with music as this dine and stroll through The Landing. The entertainment on First Fridays will include local favorites such as Alicia Pyle Quartet, Rosalind and the Way, and Latin music night featuring Melisa’s Latin Beat, including Salsa dance lessons.

On Saturdays, Downtown Live! will be heard from various rotating locations.