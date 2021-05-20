Indiana: 929 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 929 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and eight additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 13,108 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 738,173 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,466,297 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,461,505 Wednesday. A total of 10,259,540 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A mobile vaccination clinic is being offered in Columbia City through 6 p.m. today at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive.

The statement said 4,928,911 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,557,011 first doses and 2,371,900 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.