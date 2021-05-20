Verbatim: DTFW is filling our streets with music. Introducing: Downtown Live!

The following was released on Thursday, May 20, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Your Downtown Improvement District is excited to introduce Downtown Live!, a series of free performances every Friday and Saturday evening in June, July, and August. This year we’re starting a new tradition, bringing our streets and alleys to life with live, local musicians! We know everyone wants to get out of the house and safely return to Downtown Fort Wayne and brush those quarantine blues away. Experience live music all summer long with Downtown Live!

Each Friday night this summer, we are going to fill Columbia Street with music as you dine and stroll through The Landing. On First Fridays, enjoy a special treat with entertainment including local favorites such as Alicia Pyle Quartet, Rosalind and the Way, and Latin music night featuring Melisa’s Latin Beat, including Salsa dance lessons. Each Saturday night, Downtown Live! will come to you from a series of rotating Downtown locations such as the Porch off Calhoun and a couple of surprises to keep you on your toes.

Downtown Improvement District President, Michael Galbraith, said “Let’s face it, we’re all more than ready to safely get out in public and have some fun with our friends and families again. Every weekend we’ve already got great things happening in Downtown Fort Wayne, from ball games to concerts to festivals. This just adds to what we’ve all missed so much over the past year-and-a-half and amps up the energy for Downtown Fort Wayne.”

Stay tuned to www.DTFWLive.com for updates to the schedule.

Downtown Live! is presented by your Downtown Improvement District and sponsored by: Fort Wayne Newspapers, WANE 15, 97.3 WMEE, MAJIC 95.1, CLASSIC HITS 101.7, ALT 102.3, and TriCore Logic