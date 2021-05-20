Verbatim: INDOT hiring events

State officials issued the following Thursday, May 20, 2021 –

The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northeast District is hosting hiring events today (Thursday, May 20) in Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Wabash and Bluffton. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Bluffton - 2800 W. State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714

Elkhart - 58905 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne - 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Wabash - 1178 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992

INDOT is hiring for full-time highway maintenance technicians, construction engineers, summer seasonal workers and many other positions. Recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information about each position and other careers within the agency.

Starting pay was recently increased for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver's license (CDL).

To learn more, visit INDOTjobs.com or text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings. Registration is not necessary to attend. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.