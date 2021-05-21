LEFT: Students in Lucy Fisher's kindergarten class at Arcola show off the bubble wands they made Thursday. Photos by Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette ABOVE: Kindergartner Bri Weddle smiles as she watches bubbles float away Thursday at Arcola Elementary School. Previous Next Friday, May 21, 2021 1:00 am Having a blast with bubbles Having a blast with bubbles Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story