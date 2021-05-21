Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Janet Lonsway of Fort Wayne returns the ball as partner Kim Riggenbach of New Haven looks on during a pickleball match Thursday morning at Lions Park. Not pictured are their opponents, Lynne Elder of New Haven and Vic Nahrwold of Fort Wayne. Previous Next Friday, May 21, 2021 1:00 am Pickleball a big hit Pickleball a big hit Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story