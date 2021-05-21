The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, May 21, 2021 4:36 pm

    Firefighters: Driver hurt after crashing into garage

    The Journal Gazette

    A driver was rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital after crashing into the garage of a northeast-side home this afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

    Firefighters were called to 5716 Port Royal at 1:10 p.m. on a report of the crash into an attached garage, which started a fire that caused minor damage to the garage and an adjacent utility room, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

    Firefighters rescued the driver and put out the fire within 10 minutes, the statement said. City police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and American Electric Power assisted.

