Firefighters: Driver hurt after crashing into garage

A driver was rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital after crashing into the garage of a northeast-side home this afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to 5716 Port Royal at 1:10 p.m. on a report of the crash into an attached garage, which started a fire that caused minor damage to the garage and an adjacent utility room, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters rescued the driver and put out the fire within 10 minutes, the statement said. City police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and American Electric Power assisted.