Indiana jobless at 3.9%

The following was issued Friday, May 21, 2021 –

INDIANAPOLIS (May 21, 2021) – Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent for April, and the national rate is 6.1 percent. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 145 over the previous month. This was a result of an increase of 955 unemployed residents and a decrease of 810 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7 percent.