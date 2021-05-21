Pools and water playgrounds opening soon

The following was issued Friday, May 21, 2021 –

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is opening Northside and McMillen Pools for the season on Monday, June 7. Northside will be open daily for open swim 12:30 – 5 p.m. and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 - 9 p.m. McMillen will be open daily 1:30 – 7 p.m. Pools will have some restrictions based on current CDC guidelines. For more information about special swim programs and lessons, visit FortWayneParks.org.

The nine area Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 29 at 9am. They are located at the following parks:

-- Promenade Park

202 W. Superior Street

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- Franklin School Park

1903 Saint Marys Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.

Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

-- Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Rd.

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 North River Road

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

-- Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Families visiting the parks are asked to follow CDC recommendations to keep the Water Playgrounds safe for all who are using them.