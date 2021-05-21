The Journal Gazette
 
    Pools and water playgrounds opening soon

    The following was issued Friday, May 21, 2021 –

    Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is opening Northside and McMillen Pools for the season on Monday, June 7. Northside will be open daily for open swim 12:30 – 5 p.m. and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 - 9 p.m. McMillen will be open daily 1:30 – 7 p.m. Pools will have some restrictions based on current CDC guidelines. For more information about special swim programs and lessons, visit FortWayneParks.org.

    The nine area Water Playgrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 29 at 9am. They are located at the following parks:

    -- Promenade Park

    202 W. Superior Street

    Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- Franklin School Park

    1903 Saint Marys Avenue

    Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- Buckner Park

    6114 Bass Road

    Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- McCormick Park

    2300 Raymond & Holly

    Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- Memorial Park

    2301 Maumee & Glasgow

    Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- Robert E. Meyers Park

    Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.

    Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

    -- Shoaff Park

    6401 St. Joe Rd.

    Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

    7225 North River Road

    Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    -- Waynedale Park

    2900 Koons & Elzey

    Hours: Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

    Families visiting the parks are asked to follow CDC recommendations to keep the Water Playgrounds safe for all who are using them.

