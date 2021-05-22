Gun battle leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

Fort Wayne police believe a gun battle that broke out in an apartment complex parking lot left one person dead, another critically injured and two others hurt early today.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Villages of Hanna apartments at 12:41 a.m. The gunfire was ongoing as police arrived, they said.

Some residents were struck by stray bullets while inside their apartments.

Police said they found one person dead and another victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. Two other people were hurt as well, but not as seriously.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, police said. There are no suspects.

No further information was provided.