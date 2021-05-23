Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, May 23, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 565 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 740,189 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,136 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,478,106 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,474,640 on Saturday. A total of 10,323,259 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also available on the following schedule:

Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis IN, 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

La Casa de Amistad

3423 S. Michigan, South Bend, IN, 46614

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

First Church

5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Tuesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Civil Rights Heritage Center

1040 W Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 5,013,482 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,588,849 first doses and 2,424,633 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.