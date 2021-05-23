Man barricades himself after domestic disturbance

A man is being questioned by police today after barricading himself inside a southeast-side residence.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 400 block of West Dewald just before 7:30 a.m. on the report of a domestic disturbance, the department said in a statement.

A woman told police that a man had battered her and was still inside the apartment. She told officers that the man may be armed with a gun and he may have fired a shot inside the apartment.

When the man refused to come out, the Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams, along with the Air Support Unit, were called to the location.

The suspect, who had an existing active arrest warrant, surrendered just after 10 a.m. and was taken to the police station for questioning, police said.