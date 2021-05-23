Man shot in parking lot of southwest-side bar

A man was shot this morning in the parking lot of a southwest-side bar and is in life-threatening condition, Fort Wayne police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. police were called to the Mambo Room, 2701 W. Jefferson Blvd., on a report of a shooting, police said in a statement. It said officers found a man lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but his condition was downgraded by a physician, the statement said.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.