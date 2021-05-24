Philharmonic, musicians reach contract agreement

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic and its musicians have reached an agreement for summer performances and a full 2021-22 season.

The deal comes after contract negotiations stretching back to 2019, nine months of player furloughs and the suspension of dozens of concerts because of the pandemic.

The Philharmonic will perform its first concert in more than a year when it opens its annual Patriotic Pops shows June 25 at DeKalb Outdoor Theatre in Auburn. The pops shows, including a performance June 26 at Parkview Field, are part of seven weeks of summer work to be followed by 28 weeks of regular work, the orchestra announced Monday.

The Philharmonic previously said it needed to reduce its annual budget by $2 million, which could include a cut in the number of musicians or shortening the length of the regular season. Musicians had said they would not agree to a contract that included permanent cuts to wages or conditions.

The new agreement includes the full number of core and per-service musicians and wages at 2019 levels, with an increase in summer work but a reduction in weeks for the regular season. The deal gives musicians "the opportunity to seek reinstatement of the orchestra's traditional winter season length at the negotiating table in a year's time," Campbell MacDonald said in a news release Monday.

MacDonald, chair of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association, said in a follow-up phone call that most of the musicians' conditions remain intact from their previous agreement. The main difference is the way the weeks of work are distributed through the year.

A typical season has been 33 weeks in the regular season, with one week of summer work. The agreement announced Monday spreads a total of 35 weeks of work across 12 months.

Employer-provided health care will be paid at 99% through Aug. 31, as it has been since the musicians' furloughs began Sept. 1, then returns to 70%, as it was in the previous contract. One-time furlough offset payments of $4,000 for full-time musicians and $2,000 for per-service players will be made immediately, the orchestra said.

Also in the agreement, maternity leave will be increased to seven weeks, musicians will be paid for participation in audition committees and there will be employer-covered consultations with a hearing protection specialist.

The agreement allows the players to get back to what they do while giving them the opportunity to continue seeking better wages in negotiations for future seasons, MacDonald said by phone.

"The past has been difficult for everyone, and this is a mark of progress," he said.

