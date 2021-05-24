Monday, May 24, 2021 3:28 pm
Vaccine clinic set at McMillen Park
Rosa Salter Rodriguez | The Journal Gazette
Part of a push to boost vaccination rates, a new COVID-19 mobile vaccination site opens Tuesday at McMillen Park on Fort Wayne's south side, the Allen County Department of Health announced today.
The clinic, hosted by the Indiana Department of Health, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. The address is 3901 Abbott St.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are encouraged. Those wishing to be vaccinated can register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 (866-211-9966) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
rsalter@jg.net
