Vaccine clinic set at McMillen Park

Part of a push to boost vaccination rates, a new COVID-19 mobile vaccination site opens Tuesday at McMillen Park on Fort Wayne's south side, the Allen County Department of Health announced today.

The clinic, hosted by the Indiana Department of Health, will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. The address is 3901 Abbott St.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments are encouraged. Those wishing to be vaccinated can register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 (866-211-9966) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

