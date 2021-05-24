4 youth centers get food-service upgrades

Four community youth centers have received upgrades to improve food service and life skills learning opportunities.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation youth centers that received the upgraded equipment are Jennings Center, McMillen Park Community Center, Cooper Center and Weisser Park. The projects include gas-powered range stoves, upright freezers and upright food warming units, which came along with new gas lines, water lines, drain lines and electrical outlets.

The kitchen upgrades were funded by a grant of more than $21,000 from Feeding America through Community Harvest Food Bank.

Mayor Tom Henry said the projects help with a challenge every community the size of Fort Wayne has to overcome -- food deserts. The centers' improvements will make it easier to continue providing free meals to children, he said at a Weisser Park news conference.

