Area unemployment drops again

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area dropped to 4.0% in April, data the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today shows.

For the Allen, Wells and Whitley counties metropolitan statistical area, 8,702 out of a labor force of 215,764 were unemployed. A year ago in April, 39,899 out of a workforce of 209,450 were jobless, leading to 19% unemployment.

In March this year, the Fort Wayne area jobless rate was 4.5%.

Those who track economic indicators say comparing the same month each year is the best approach because of seasonal factors, such as the weather, school schedules and holidays.

Last year in April, though, COVID-19 was a major factor in sidelining workers. Many businesses altered hours or closed, at least temporarily, to comply with stay-at-home orders from the governor to better enable social distancing. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in early March.