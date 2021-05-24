Homicide ruled in Greene Street shooting

The victim of a shooting in the 1300 block of Greene Street early Saturday has been identified as Candiace Marie Lay, 29, of Fort Wayne.

Lay died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Allen County coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy. Her death is the 17th homicide of the year in the county.

Witnesses said four shooters faced off in pairs in the middle of the parking lot at the Villages of Hanna, just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Lay was shot as she slept during the ensuing gunbattle, witnesses said.

Jamarion Thomas, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting that was described by witnesses as “like a war zone” at the apartment complex.

Thomas is being held at the Allen County Jail without bail on charges of aggravated battery causing death.