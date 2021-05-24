Verbatim: Fort Wayne Philharmonic reaches agreement with musicians

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, IN (May 24, 2021) -- Music of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will return to the stage this summer and next season following ratification on Sunday night of a new contract agreement between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association.

The contract begins with 7 weeks of work for summer 2021, followed by a 28-week 2021-2022 Season. The agreement maintains the number of core musicians and per service musicians. Wage rates remain unchanged, with employer provided healthcare paid at 99% through August 31. On September 1 that rate will revert to the 70% figure historically provided to the musicians. In addition, one-time furlough offset payments of $4,000 and $2,000 for full-time and per service musicians, respectively, will be made immediately.

Said Board Chair Chuck Surack: “Our musicians and the entire Philharmonic organization, including the Board and staff, have been through so much since the onset of the global pandemic. I know I speak for all my colleagues in voicing my gratitude to the musicians and Board negotiating teams for hammering out an agreement that is fair for these extraordinary times.” He continued, “More than ever, I am looking forward to hearing the Philharmonic come back to life this summer, with an enhanced schedule of concerts for everyone, all over Northeast Indiana.”

The Philharmonic will begin immediately planning summer concerts that will fill the region with music during the post-pandemic recovery. The first performances will be the community's cherished Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field concert on June 26. The remaining series of Philharmonic summer concerts and fall season will be announced soon.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association issued this news release today:

On May 23, Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic ratified a new Master Agreement that will bring orchestral music back to Northeast Indiana this summer. Set to expire in August of 2022, the short-term deal provides 35 weeks of work over a 12 month period at 2019 wage rates, and furlough offset payments of $2000 and $4000 for part-time and full-time contract musicians, respectively. The settlement also includes an increase in maternity leave to 7 weeks, payment to musicians for participation in audition committees, and employer-covered consultations with a hearing protection specialist at the forefront of the orchestra industry.

Players' Association Chairperson Campbell MacDonald states “This agreement brings music back to our community, puts musicians back to work, and provides musicians the opportunity to seek reinstatement of the orchestra's traditional winter season length at the negotiating table in a year's time”.

Musicians have been negotiating with Philharmonic management for a new contract since 2019, and have been furloughed since August 2020. Musicians are scheduled to return to work the week of June 21.

Visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association website at www.fwpmusicians.com for more information.