Man barricades self on DeWald

An hourslong barricade ended peacefully Sunday morning at a residence just south of downtown, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West DeWald Street about 7:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said a man was inside the apartment, possibly armed with a gun, police said. The woman also told police he had battered her and possibly fired a shot inside the residence.

Rodney Stephens, who was wanted on a warrant, refused to come out, prompting officers to call in backup from the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit, police said.

Negotiators spoke with Stephens by phone, police said, and he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident just after 10 a.m.

Stephens, 28, was arrested on a warrant for felony domestic battery. He also faces various charges of domestic battery, most of which are felonies, police said.