Comcast sets WiFi-connected 'Lift Zone' at Boys & Girls Club

In its ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide, Comcast on Tuesday announced its first WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” in Fort Wayne at the Boys & Girls Club.

The initiative will provide free hotspot connectivity and access to hundreds of hours of educational and digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning. Lift Zones complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program.

Low-income students are at risk of being left behind, particularly during the summer months while school is out, a news release said. Lift Zones are designed to help those students who, for various reasons, are unable to connect to the internet at home.

“The timing and impact of the Lift Zone allowed our at-risk members the opportunity to work virtually on the Academic Credit Recovery program with teachers from Fort Wayne Community Schools,” said a statement from Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club. “This initiative, as well as many of our own virtual programs, rely heavily on strong internet connectivity. This Lift Zone helped us keep kids on track with school."

Any nonprofit organization, government agency, public housing or other establishment that is interested in becoming a Comcast Lift Zone and is located within the company’s Indiana serviceable area can send an email to CENHRT_LiftZones@comcast.com for more information.

Criteria for becoming a Lift Zone include having on-site adult supervision to monitor activity during all hours of operation and enforcement of COVID-safety protocols. Also, allocation of adequate space with chairs and computers conducive for learning, along with IT support is necessary.