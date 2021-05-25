Rokita says Holcomb can't challenge law's constitutionality

INDIANAPOLIS -- Attorney General Todd Rokita claims in new court filings that Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn't have the legal right to challenge the constitutionality of a law the Indiana legislature passed.

It is the latest in back-and-forth legal briefs between the governor and attorney general, both Republicans. Rokita's response was filed Monday evening.

The dispute is about House Enrolled Act 1123, which allows the Indiana General Assembly to call itself back into emergency session during a statewide emergency such as a pandemic or other disaster. The bill was passed after lawmakers felt left out of the equation in 2020.

The Indiana Constitution gives the power to call a special session to the governor.

“The Governor has already exercised his constitutional role in vetoing HEA 1123; having been overridden by the General Assembly, he is not entitled to another veto via litigation,” Rokita's new filing said.

Rokita contends that state law says Holcomb cannot sue without the attorney general's permission. Holcomb asked for consent to hire outside attorneys and Rokita rejected it.

But Holcomb enlisted Indianapolis law firm Lewis Wagner LLP anyway and filed suit in April. The Journal Gazette asked for the contract to see the cost of the legal representation, but was told there isn't one and that the law firm is acting in good faith for now. An agreement will be signed when there is more clarity about how the case moves forward.

Rokita believes the law the legislature passed is constitutional, and has asked the court to strike the lawsuit altogether.

Repeatedly in court records Rokita refers to Holcomb's attorneys as “unauthorized counsel.”

